Run the Burbs: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Nothing can beat a “phamily” that sticks together. Has the Run the Burbs TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Run the Burbs, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Canadian family comedy airing on The CW television network, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s happening in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Run the Burbs averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 310,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Run the Burbs stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The series has already been renewed for a second season in Canada. However, as of August 1, 2023, The CW has not announced a season two pick-up. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Run the Burbs for season two? The show’s already been renewed for a second and a third season in Canada, where this comedy is produced. The CW will likely continue to air this show because it costs less to license content than to produce original shows. However, the network’s new management is paying close attention to ratings and has already pulled three acquired shows that were drawing low ratings. We’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Run the Burbs cancellation or renewal news.



