Is this story over? Has The 100 TV show been cancelled? Renewed for an eighth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The 100, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on The CW television network, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu. The dystopian series centers on a post-apocalyptic group of survivors, who believe their people are all that is left of mankind. They wake from 125 years in cryosleep to discover they have been brought to a habitable place named Sanctum. It’s ruled by families called the Primes but there are also rebels known as the Children of Gabriel. Season seven picks up with the inhabitants trying to find a way to live together.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of The 100 averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 796,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 16% in viewership. Find out how The 100 stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The 100 is ending so there won’t be an eighth season. Could it return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if The CW cancel or renew The 100 for season eight. The network already announced that season seven is the end. Could it be revived in some way? Will there be a spin-off? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The 100 cancellation or renewal news.



