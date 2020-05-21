The 100: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to worry about The 100 being cancelled this time around. It was announced in 2019 that the CW show is ending and won’t have an eighth season. Will the ratings improve in season seven and possibly spur a surprise renewal/revival or even help inspire a spin-off order? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama on The CW television network, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu. The dystopian series centers on a post-apocalyptic group of survivors, who believe their people are all that is left of mankind. They wake from 125 years in cryosleep to discover they have been brought to a habitable place named Sanctum. It’s ruled by families called the Primes but there are also rebels known as the Children of Gabriel. Season seven picks up with the inhabitants trying to find a way to live together.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of The 100 on The CW averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 689,000 viewers.

