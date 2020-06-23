Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Seven Ratings

Due to the shutdown of television production caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The CW programmers had to get extra creative with the Fall 2020 schedule. The network delayed the premieres of its regular season shows until 2021 and has filled with the fall schedule with programming that have already been filmed. Penn & Teller: Fool Us is one of those shows so it appears that there’s no need to worry about this venerable summer series being cancelled anytime soon because season eight is on the way. Will viewers keep watching? Stay tuned.

A magic competition series that’s hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act. Magicians in season seven include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Psenicka, Paul Gertner, Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu, Rubén Vilagrand, Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli, and Alana.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

