After a Nielsen ratings rise the year before, last year saw the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show fall once again. Was the earlier increase just the luck of the draw, or can they repeat it? Will Penn & Teller: Fool Us be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A CW magic competition series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.341 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

4/2 update: Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for a seventh season.