Lingo: Season Two Premiere Date and Game Change Announced by CBS

Lingo has its return date now set. Season two of the CBS game show will arrive next month and there is a big change planned for the series.

Hosted by RuPaul Charles, viewers will now see those who win at the end of each one-hour-long episode continue to the next episode and keep competing for bigger prizes.

Lingo last aired on CBS in March 2023, but it was renewed for a second season in February of that year. CBS revealed more about the return of the game show in a press release.

“CBS announced today the word-twisting game show LINGO, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles, will return for its second season Friday, May 24 with two back-to-back episodes (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Following the premiere, the series will air in its regular time period Fridays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. LINGO is the supercharged word-twisting, fast-thinking game show. Host RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this clever, competitive and unpredictable game where teams of two face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. Brand new for season two is the twist where the winner for each one-hour episode, packed with witty commentary and gameplay, goes on to compete in the next episode, allowing for longer winning streaks and even bigger cash prizes. RuPaul Andre Charles serves as LINGO executive producer for RuCo, Inc. along with Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group. Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright serve as executive producers for Triple Brew Media. LINGO is an All3Media / IDTV and Talpa TV format, distributed by All3Media International.”

