Lopez vs Lopez: Season Three Renewal; NBC Comedy Series Returning for 2024-25

George and his family will have more time to spend together. NBC has renewed Lopez vs Lopez for a third season. The second season of 10 episodes finished airing on April 30th.

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs. Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively, with Jaime Camil in a recurring role. Guests in season two include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Tommy Chong, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch, Lisa Rinna, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George helps out around the house while tormenting his son-in-law Quinten (Shively). George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez). In season two, George takes his first step in sobriety.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Lopez vs Lopez averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.90 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The comedy is the Peacock network’s least-watched scripted series of the season in the traditional ratings. According to NBC, the show reached nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms.

A premiere date and additional details about season three will be announced later.

