The Irrational, Lopez vs Lopez: NBC Adjusts Season Episode Orders for 2023-24

NBC has adjusted season episode counts for two series, per Deadline. The changes were made due to the delays caused by the recently ended WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Irrational has added one more episode to its order for a total of 11 episodes, and Lopez vs Lopez has seen its episode order for season two drop down to ten.

Starring Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King, the drama series follows Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) as he helps solve cases using his unique insight into human nature. The NBC series is currently on hiatus but will resume production soon. A renewal for season two is likely.

As for Lopez vs Lopez, the comedy starring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively was not renewed before the WGA strike, so production on season two did not begin before the strike. The series follows the relationship between the estranged father and daughter, played by Lopez and his daughter.

