The Irrational: Season Two — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Alec has solving crimes down to a science. Has The Irrational TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?



A police procedural drama series airing on the NBC television network, The Irrational TV show stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent. Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.





The first season of The Irrational averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.81 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Irrational stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of September 27, 2023, The Irrational has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew The Irrational for season two? The network is always searching for new scripted drama series since it’s hard to find one that will draw a significant audience. Martin is a familiar face for TV viewers, crime dramas are a popular genre, and this one comes with a little twist. It’s also produced “in-house” by Universal Television (crucial these days due to tighter profit margins), so I think The Irrational has a good chance of being renewed despite mediocre ratings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Irrational cancellation or renewal news.



