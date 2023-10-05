Quantum Leap: Season Three — Has the NBC Sci-Fi Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

The team continues to work to bring Ben home. Has the Quantum Leap TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Quantum Leap, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi series airing on the NBC television network, the Quantum Leap TV show is a sequel to the 1989-93 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot. Led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), a new team has been assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project. When Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, the team is left behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is career military man Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson). The rest of the team includes Ian Wright (Park) and Jenn Chou (Lee). As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, the team works to solve the mysteries of his leaps and bring him home before Ben is potentially lost forever.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Quantum Leap averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.901 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 26% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Quantum Leap stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 5, 2023, Quantum Leap has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Quantum Leap for season three? The show’s ratings were mediocre in its first season but it was still renewed. For season two, the series no longer has a strong lead-in but it is one of the few original scripted network dramas on the air this fall. So, I suspect some new viewers will discover it and I think there’s a good chance that Quantum Leap will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Quantum Leap cancellation or renewal news.



