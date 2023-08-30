Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Transplant, Magnum PI, Quantum Leap: NBC Adjusts Fall Show Schedule

by Regina Avalos,

Transplant TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

NBC is making another adjustment to its fall schedule ahead of its start. The network has reported that Canadian medical drama Transplant will return a week later than originally planned on October 12th, per Deadline.

Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree star in the series, which follows a Syrian doctor living in Canada after escaping his homeland with his younger sister. Season three of Transplant will have him seeking citizenship in Canada and looking at the man he has become while living there.

As for Quantum Leap and Magnum PI, NBC is swapping time slots for the two series, per TV Line. Quantum Leap will air at 8 pm and Magnum PI at 9 pm starting October 4th.

What do you think? What shows are you most looking forward to seeing on NBC this fall?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x