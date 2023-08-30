Transplant, Magnum PI, Quantum Leap: NBC Adjusts Fall Show Schedule

NBC is making another adjustment to its fall schedule ahead of its start. The network has reported that Canadian medical drama Transplant will return a week later than originally planned on October 12th, per Deadline.

Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree star in the series, which follows a Syrian doctor living in Canada after escaping his homeland with his younger sister. Season three of Transplant will have him seeking citizenship in Canada and looking at the man he has become while living there.

As for Quantum Leap and Magnum PI, NBC is swapping time slots for the two series, per TV Line. Quantum Leap will air at 8 pm and Magnum PI at 9 pm starting October 4th.

