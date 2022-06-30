Quantum Leap, La Brea, Chicago Fire, Lopez vs. Lopez: NBC Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Mark your calendars. NBC has announced fall premiere dates for its slate of new and returning shows. Returning NBC series for fall are Capital One College Bowl, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, The Voice, and Young Rock. They’ll be joined on the schedule by new series Lopez vs. Lopez and Quantum Leap.

TV series that are returning at some point later in the 2022-23 season include American Auto, The Blacklist, Grand Crew, That’s My Jam, and The Wall. New shows being held until mid-season include LA Fire and Rescue, Million Dollar Island, Night Court, and The Wheel.

Here are the premiere dates, along with additional details about this fall’s two new NBC series:

MEDIA ALERT: NBC FALL PREMIERE DATES

NBC will begin its 2022-23 season with the #1 program for 11 consecutive years, “Sunday Night Football,” on Thursday, Sept. 8. On the heels of the NFL kickoff, season two of “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by Peyton Manning, will debut the following night with back-to-back episodes.

Scripted programming will launch the week of Sept. 19 and include the premiere of the reimagined “Quantum Leap,” starring Raymond Lee.

On Nov. 4, family comedies join the lineup with the series premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” starring and executive produced by George Lopez, followed by the third season of “Young Rock,” starring and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson.

NBC had more shows in the top 20 than any other network in the key 18-49 demo in the 2021-22 season and finished #1 in the demo for the eighth time in nine seasons.

NBC’s fall slate rolls out as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 8

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Friday, Sept. 9

8-10 p.m. – Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)

Sunday, Sept. 11

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Friday, Sept. 16

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Quantum Leap

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. – Law & Order

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 23

9 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 p.m. – La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 p.m. – Young Rock

NEW SERIES

“QUANTUM LEAP”

It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce. Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero executive produce.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.

LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

The cast includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley (recurring) and Kiran Deol (recurring).

Debby Wolfe (showrunner) will write and executive produce. Bruce Helford is a supervising writer and executive producer. Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg and George Lopez executive produce. Mayan Lopez will produce.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.