Outer Banks: Season Four Preview and Release Dates Revealed by Netflix

Outer Banks has its premiere date set, and Netflix has decided to release the series in two parts. The 10-episode season will be broken into two five-episode halves, with the first arriving in October. A preview was released to tease the upcoming fourth season.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey star in the series, with new arrivals J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis joining the cast for season four. The series follows life in a North Carolina coastal town where there’s a divide between wealthy seasonal residents, aka Kooks, and working-class locals, better known as Pogues. The story primarily follows a group of Pogue teens who search for love and treasure.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The Adventure Comes Home in OBX’s Biggest Season Yet OUTER BANKS Season 4 returns in two 5-episode parts, only on Netflix. PART 1: October 10, 2024 PART 2: November 7, 2024 ABOUT OUTER BANKS SEASON 4 Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

The preview for season four of Outer Banks is below.

