My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Seasons Six & Seven Renewals Set for Netflix Series

by Regina Avalos,

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction TV show on Netflix:

Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

David Letterman is continuing his life after late-night. According to Variety, Netflix has renewed My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman for two more seasons. Season six is scheduled to air later this year, and season seven is set to air in 2026.

Viewers have seen 27 episodes of the interview series, in which Letterman interviews a single subject for nearly an hour.

During the Netflix series, Letterman has interviewed notable figures such as Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Charles Barkley, and Caitlin Clark.

The interview series premiered in 2018, just three years after Letterman ended his time on late-night television.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you continue to watch the next two seasons?


