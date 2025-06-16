Watch What Happens Live: Bravo Renews Andy Cohen Late-Night Series Through 2027

Watch What Happens Live is set to continue. Bravo has renewed the late-night series through 2027.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live premiered in 2009 as a series following some of their popular programming. It has now expanded to a full-blown late-night series.

According to THR, Cohen said the following about the show’s renewal:

“After more than 20 years with Bravo, I’m full of intense gratitude that I get to continue living out my dream here. I’m excited to keep growing our successes across NBCUniversal’s incredible portfolio and, most of all, thankful that I, along with my team, get to keep doing what we love most.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo late-night series? Will you continue to watch?