Below Deck Down Under: Season Three of Bravo Reality Series Gets Premiere Date

Below Deck Down Under is returning soon with its third season. Bravo has announced the premiere date and released a sneak peek of the reality series’ upcoming episodes.

Capt. Jason Chambers, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet are returning for season three, and they will be joined by new arrivals Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, Deckhands Johnny Arvanitis and Adair Werley, Stews Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros, and Sous-Chef Anthony Bird.

Bravo revealed the following about season three of Below Deck Down Under:

Emmy-nominated “Below Deck Down Under” is back with an epic new season, featuring the return of Capt. Jason, Chef Tzarina and Deckhand Harry. This season the crew sets sail to a stunning first-ever series destination – the pristine turquoise waters of the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. Jason is at the forefront of Motor Yacht Katina, the franchise’s largest vessel yet. With clashing department heads and hard-to-entertain guests, he must explore new depths to face this season’s challenges. Now in the galley of her dreams with a sous chef by her side, Chef Tzarina is ready to explore the vibrant flavors of East Africa. However, a weevil infestation and rising tension with her sous chef threaten to turn her kitchen into chaos. New Chief Stew Lara excels at keeping her department in tip-top shape, going to great lengths to make sure her guests have a spotless experience – even if it means scaling four flights of stairs for every service. Amid a series of on-deck blunders leading to a jet ski accident that ends in a hospital visit, Bosun Wihan faces an uphill battle to keep team morale afloat. The interior runs like a well-oiled machine until one stew’s request for more responsibility rocks the boat. An explosive incident that leads to a shocking firing leaves the crew shorthanded while fresh faces bring a wave of new energy on board. The “love boat” atmosphere boils over as flings, hook-up crossovers and budding relationships begin to spill over into the workplace flow.”

The series returns on February 3rd. Check out the sneak peek below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Bravo reality series? Do you plan to watch season three?