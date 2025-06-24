Code of Silence: BritBox Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Crime Thriller Series

Code of Silence is coming soon to BritBox. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the thriller, accompanied by the release of a trailer. Six episodes were produced for the series.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, Andrew Buchan, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom, Beth Goddard, Andrew Scarborough, and Fifi Garfield star in the crime thriller, which follows a deaf bartender after she is dragged into a police investigation.

BritBox shared the following about the series:

“Code of Silence is told through the point of view of Alison Brooks (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a Deaf canteen worker. Alison is struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, one in a police canteen and another in a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie (Fifi Garfield). It’s not long before Alison is pulled into a high-stakes police investigation when DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) asks that she use her lip-reading skills to monitor a dangerous criminal gang. As her interpretation of their covert conversations becomes central to the investigation, Alison is plunged into an exhilarating new world. Her role quickly becomes key to unlocking the police case, but her feelings become complicated when she finds herself drawn to one of the suspects, Liam Barlow (Kieron Moore). Despite knowing the risks and the growing threat to her personal life, Alison can’t let go.”

The series arrives on July 24th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this BritBox series?