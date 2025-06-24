Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Season Two; Starz Prequel Series Lands Early Renewal

Outlander fans do not have to worry about the prequel’s future. Starz has given an early renewal to Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series will return for a second season. Season one is set to arrive in August.

Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine star in the series, which shows the love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents.

Starz shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“STARZ announced an early Season Two renewal of its epic romantic saga, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” ahead of its summer premiere. Season One of the highly anticipated prequel series will debut on Friday, August 8, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. “The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season Two,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.” “The world of ‘Outlander‘ has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With ‘Blood of my Blood,’ we’ve expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming, STARZ. “Fans – longtime and new – will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we’re proud to continue building on the franchise’s legacy with Matt and our longtime-partners at Sony who have worked tirelessly to make Outlander the global phenomenon it has become.” Production on Season Two of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” begins today in Scotland on the same stages where the legacy series “Outlander” filmed for the past ten years. A stand-alone prequel series set in the “Outlander” universe, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” follows the romance between Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” features new cast, characters and stories, welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, while also providing existing fans with origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of “Outlander,” offering new perspectives that will change what they think they know. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran (Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat), Rory Alexander (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser), Séamus McLean Ross (Colum MacKenzie), Sam Retford (Dougal MacKenzie) and Conor MacNeill (Ned Gowan). Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you glad this series has been renewed ahead of its premiere?