P-Valley: Season Two Viewer Votes

How will these Chucalissa residents fare in the second season of the P-Valley TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like P-Valley is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of P-Valley here.

A Starz drama series, the P-Valley TV show stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, and Psalms Salazar. The series takes place in a part of the Mississippi Delta where beauty can be hard to find. The story revolves around a little strip club called The Pynk and the array of big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. In season two, when darkness descends upon Chucalissa, everyone must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost..





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the P-Valley TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that P-Valley should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.