The Beast in Me: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Thriller Series Starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys

The Beast in Me has its premiere date. The eight-episode series is set to arrive on Netflix in November. The streaming service released several first-look photos for the thriller series.

Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, and Natalie Morales star in the series, which will feature guest appearances by Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deidre O’Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Tudum also shared the following about the roles each person will play in the thriller:

“Here are the not-so-friendly neighbors we know of so far:

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, The Hunting Wives) as Nina, Nile’s spouse

Natalie Morales (No Hard Feelings, My Dead Friend Zoe) as Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife

David Lyons (Truth Be Told, She Rides Shotgun, Seven Seconds, ER, Eat Pray Love) as FBI agent Brian Abbott

Tim Guinee (Horizon: An American Saga, The Staircase, Homeland) as Wrecking Ball, an intimidating presence in Nile’s life

Hettienne Park (Black Rabbit, The Last of Us, Don’t Look Up, The Outsider) as Agent Erika Breton, an FBI agent who works with Abbott

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul, Mudbound, Breaking Bad) as Martin Jarvis, Nile’s father

Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin, Eddington) as Carol McGiddish, Aggie’s literary agent and trusted friend

Aleyse Shannon (Beauty, Leverage: Redemption) as Olivia Benitez, a city council member who opposes Nile’s business plans

Will Brill (Fellow Travelers, The OA) as Chris Ingram, Nile’s missing wife’s brother

Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna, Scandal, Dumb Money) as Mariah Ingram, Nile’s missing wife’s mother

Bill Irwin (The Dropout, Legion, Law and Order: SVU) as James Ingram, Nile’s missing wife’s father

Amir Arison (Sinking Spring, The Blacklist, The Dropout) as Frank Breton, Agent Erika Breton’s ex-husband

Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul) as Lila Jarvis, Martin Jarvis’ wife

The Beast in Me arrives on November 13th. More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series later this year?