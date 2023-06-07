FUBAR, Manifest, XO Kitty: Netflix Releases Top 10 List for Week of May 29th

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still on top. His FUBAR series has remained in the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of May 29th. An action series starring Schwarzenegger, FUBAR debuted on May 25th and has 88.03M hours viewed (the streamer’s preferred unit of measurement) in its first full week of release. In its first 11 days, the program has accumulated 176.97M.

Season four of Manifest has returned to the Top 10 list thanks to the season’s/series’ final 10 episodes being released last week. The first half of season four was released last November. Season four had 39.4M hours viewed last week. In its seven non-consecutive weeks on the list, the fourth season of Manifest has generated 254.49M hours viewed.

XO, Kitty, a sequel series to To All the Boys, dropped to third place in its third week, with 29.83M hours viewed. The 10 comedy episodes have been viewed for 165.69M hours since it debuted on May 18th.

In its fifth consecutive week on the list, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story dropped to fourth place with 27.21M hours viewed. Since its release on May 4th, Queen Charlotte has amassed 459.46M hours viewed, which is not enough to break into Netflix’s top series of all time list. Inventing Anna currently holds the 10th spot with 511M hours viewed in the drama’s first 28 days of release.

The fifth season of All American (which recently finished airing on The CW) rose to fifth position in its second week on the list with 18.76M. It’s got a total of 36.81M hours viewed so far.

The first season of the SWAT series (released on CBS during the 2017-18 season) dropped to number six in its second week on the Top 10 list with 15.47M hours viewed (35.7 for the two weeks).

The first season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love landed at number seven with 15.03M hours viewed. Season two of Barbecue Showdown joined the list in the eighth position with 13.63M.

In its third week on the list, season six of Selling Sunset dropped to ninth place and attracted 12.97M hours viewed. It’s totaled 69.1M so far.

Meanwhile, season two of Firefly Lane dropped to the number 10 spot with 11.8M hours for its 11th non-consecutive ranking week. Including the season’s first nine episodes, which dropped in early December, the second season of Firefly Lane has amassed 313.66M hours viewed.

It’s worth noting that after 10 consecutive weeks and 776.62M hours viewed since its March 23rd release, The Night Agent has dropped off the weekly Top 10 list. The series has been renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Have you watched any of these popular Netflix series? Do you believe the most-watched shows are the best series on the service?

