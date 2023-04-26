The Diplomat, Night Agent, Beef: Series Take Top Three Slots on Netflix’s Top 10 List for Week of April 17th

Netflix has released its Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of April 17th. The Night Agent had been perched on the top spot for four weeks but has dropped a notch, barely.

The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, premiered on April 20th and shot to the top of the list with 57.48M hours viewed in its first four days of release. Night Agent was in second place with 56.65M hours viewed for the week. The latter series now ranks fifth in Netflix’s top-rated series of all time.

Comedy Beef, which launched on April 6th and has been on the list for two previous weeks, took the third spot with 42.81M.

Love Is Blind (season four), Florida Man (limited series), Obsession (limited series), Better Call Saul (season six), How to Get Rich (season one), American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (season one), and Wednesday (season one) filled out the rest of the list. This marks Wednesday’s 20th week on the top 10 list. It’s the service’s second-most-watched season, behind Stranger Things (season four).

It’s also worth noting that The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, which wraps up the Last Kingdom series, is the streaming service’s most-watched English-language movie for the week, with 25.70M hours viewed. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always movie, based on the popular TV series franchise, landed at number eight in its first week on the list, with 6.55M.

What do you think? Have you watched any of these popular Netflix series? Do you believe the most-watched shows are the best series on the service?

