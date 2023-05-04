Sweet Tooth: Season Three Renewal; Netflix Series Creator Talks About the Final Episodes

The Sweet Tooth series is coming to an end, according to Netflix. The streaming service has revealed that the fantasy series has been renewed for a third and final season. The final eight episodes have already been filmed in New Zealand.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, the Sweet Tooth TV show stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Naledi Murray, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Dania Ramirez. Rosalind Chao, Amy Seimetz, Cara Gee, and Ayazhan Dalabayeva have joined the cast for season three.

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, a decade after the collapse of society due to a viral pandemic. Most of the world’s human population is wiped out, leading to the mysterious emergence of hybrid infants who are half human and half animal. It’s unclear if the hybrids are a result of the virus or the cause of it, so they are feared and hunted by some humans. The story begins focusing on a half-deer hybrid boy named Gus (Convery) who lives in the woods with his father. A year after his dad’s death, young Gus and a traveler, Tommy Jepperd (Anozie), head to Colorado to find Gus’ mother.

After returning to Yellowstone in season two, the third season will find Gus, Jepperd, Wendy (Murray), and Bear (Owen) setting out for icy Alaska.

Creator Jim Mickle talked about the final season renewal and said, “In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

Mickle continued, “Season three is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season one or two.”

Convery tells Tudum that viewers will also see a tonal shift. “Season three is darker than season two,” said the star. “Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and it’s peak Sweet Tooth intensity.”

“In season three, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves,” Mickle said. “Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn’t stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another.”

The third and final season of Sweet Tooth is expected to debut in 2024. Additional details will be released at a later date.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Sweet Tooth TV series on Netflix? Are you happy that the show’s been renewed for a third season? Do you think that’s the right time to end the Netflix show?

