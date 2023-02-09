A Million Little Things: Season Five Ratings



A Million Little Things has been in danger of being cancelled several times over the years, but thankfully for the ABC show’s fans, it’s survived long enough to conclude as the show’s creator intended. Could the characters return someday in a follow-up sixth season or reunion movie? Stay tuned.

An extended family drama series, the A Million Little Things TV show stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. Season five explores the depths of friendship, love, and sorrow as we say goodbye to this special family, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

— it’s a million little things.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of A Million Little Things on ABC averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.90 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the A Million Little Things TV series on ABC? Would you have watched a sixth season?