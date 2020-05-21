A Million Little Things: Season Three; ABC Series Renewed for 2020-21

Life will continue for A Million Little Things. ABC just announced they’ve ordered a third season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

Set in Boston, the A Million Little Things drama series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. The cast includes David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Marie Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene, Tristan Byon, and Chance Hurstfield.

Season two of A Million Little Things averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demo with 4.14 million viewers. That’s a 23% and 3% decrease from season one, respectively. Despite the slight ratings dip, the series remains one of ABC‘s top-rated dramatic TV shows for the 2019-20 season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of A Million Little Things on ABC? Are you excited for season three of this TV series?