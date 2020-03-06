Menu

A Million Little Things: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on ABC?

by Telly Vulture

A Million Little Things TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(ABC/David Bukach)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the A Million Little Things TV show on ABCWill love keep these friends together? Has the A Million Little Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of A Million Little Things, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. As they each deal with their grief, they start making changes in their own lives and truly start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of A Million Little Things is averaging a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.16 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how A Million Little Things stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 7, 2020, A Million Little Things has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew A Million Little Things for season three? This series struggled on Wednesday nights last season and likely only landed a renewal because the ratings improved when it was moved to Thursdays. Though the numbers have been comparable in season two, it should really be doing better since it’s following Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s highest-rated show. I’m having doubts about A Million Little Things’ future. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on A Million Little Things cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the A Million Little Things TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Janice A. Blair
Reader
Janice A. Blair

Please keep! So many good subjects brought to life!

March 6, 2020 3:10 pm
March 6, 2020 3:10 pm
Sue Vanderlinde
Reader
Sue Vanderlinde

One of the best shows on TV please continue for a season 3 and beyond. If you want to cancel TV shows cancel some of those ridiculous Reality shows.

March 5, 2020 11:11 pm
March 5, 2020 11:11 pm
Kimbermwtx
Reader
Kimbermwtx

I do not normally watch TV but I LOVE THIS SHOW!!! I can’t get enough of this show. I love it & pray it continues.

February 28, 2020 6:08 pm
February 28, 2020 6:08 pm
Lynn
Reader
Lynn

Love this show, my teenage daughter and I plan our week to watch together!! So nice to have something we enjoy and look forward to watching each week, please don’t cancel

February 21, 2020 12:57 pm
February 21, 2020 12:57 pm
Lorri Rossi
Reader
Lorri Rossi

Look forward every week to this feel good family show, please DONT CANCEL

February 20, 2020 6:35 pm
February 20, 2020 6:35 pm
sue
Reader
sue

love this show please don’t cancel

February 17, 2020 4:06 pm
February 17, 2020 4:06 pm
Jessica Fabian
Reader
Jessica Fabian

Please have a season 3!
I love this show! I need to know what happens next!! Please don’t cancel A Million Little Things!!

February 3, 2020 8:32 pm
February 3, 2020 8:32 pm
Eva
Reader
Eva

There have to come another season , season 3!!!

January 30, 2020 2:13 pm
January 30, 2020 2:13 pm
Eden
Reader
Eden

Please stop it at season 2

January 31, 2020 6:10 am
January 31, 2020 6:10 am
Cheryl
Reader
Cheryl

I love this show. Please keep it another season.

January 26, 2020 7:46 pm
January 26, 2020 7:46 pm
JeSs
Reader
JeSs

Please let this be the final season

January 24, 2020 4:12 pm
January 24, 2020 4:12 pm
