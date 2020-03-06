Vulture Watch

Will love keep these friends together? Has the A Million Little Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of A Million Little Things, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. As they each deal with their grief, they start making changes in their own lives and truly start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of A Million Little Things is averaging a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.16 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how A Million Little Things stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, A Million Little Things has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew A Million Little Things for season three? This series struggled on Wednesday nights last season and likely only landed a renewal because the ratings improved when it was moved to Thursdays. Though the numbers have been comparable in season two, it should really be doing better since it’s following Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s highest-rated show. I’m having doubts about A Million Little Things’ future. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on A Million Little Things cancellation or renewal news.



A Million Little Things Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the A Million Little Things TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?