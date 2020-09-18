One Day at a Time, Big Brother: CBS Adjusts Primetime Schedule

CBS is switching things up with its schedule in order to bring movies back to Sunday night. The network aired some movies on Sundays over the summer, and a new batch will come to the network next month. This will cause a night change for Big Brother and an early arrival for One Day at a Time.

For Big Brother, the network has decided to move its Sunday episodes to Monday nights. This means starting October 5th, Big Brother will air on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The reality series wraps its 22nd season on Wednesday, October 28th.

Big Brother will be joined on Monday nights by One Day at a Time. The fourth season of the former Netflix series will air its entire fourth season on CBS. Some episodes of the season have already aired on Pop earlier this summer.

Movies set to air on CBS on Sunday nights include Scream, Clueless, and Star Trek: Beyond.

What do you think? Will you move with Big Brother to Monday night? Will you check out the current incarnation of One Day at a Time on CBS?