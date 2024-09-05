The Chosen: Season Four Ratings

The Chosen series has been a good performer for The CW and the producers say that seven seasons are planned, taking viewers through Jesus’ full story. However, that’s no guarantee that the American network will choose to air seasons five and beyond if the ratings stuumble. Could The Chosen be cancelled on The CW or will the network continue to license the new seasons? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, The Chosen TV show stars Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Austin Reed Alleman, Alaa Safi, Luke Dimyan, Ivan Jasso, Amber Shana Williams, Elijah Alexander, Reza Diako, and David Amito. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene and several men to follow him. In season four, the enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable – ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but to demand His followers rise up.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of The Chosen on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 517,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



