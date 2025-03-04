Dexter: Resurrection: Additional Casting Revealed for Killer Sequel Series on Showtime

Dexter: Resurrection has added another big name to its cast. Krysten Ritter will guest star in the Dexter sequel series. Limited details about her role were revealed, but she will play a character named Mia.

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar will star in the Showtime series, showing how Dexter survived being shot at the end of Dexter: New Blood.

Showtime shared the following about the upcoming series:

“SHOWTIME® today announced that Krysten Ritter (Love & Death, Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will join the cast of the SHOWTIME® original series DEXTER: RESURRECTION. Ritter will guest star in the role of “Mia.” Production for DEXTER: RESURRECTION kicked off in January 2025 in New York and the series is set to launch in summer of 2025 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The new original drama series stars SAG and Golden Globe® winner Michael C. Hall (DEXTER®, Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. In addition to Hall, DEXTER: RESURRECTION will also star Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Most recently, DEXTER®: ORIGINAL SIN, a prequel series that follows Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to serial killer, debuted last year and became the most streamed global original series for SHOWTIME® in ten years. The season finale aired in February and scored 2.68 million global viewers, marking it the most streamed episode of the season. The series, which is available to watch now on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, delivered over 15 million owned engagements across social during season run.”

Dexter: Resurrection is set to arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ this summer. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Dexter later this year?