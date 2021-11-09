Dexter: New Blood: Season Two? Has the Showtime Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Dexter: New Blood TV show is a continuation of the Dexter television series. The sequel series stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff. In the original show, Dexter Morgan (Hall) is a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, he is presumed dead but is revealed to be leading a quiet life, working for a lumber company in Oregon. Now, 10 years later, we find Morgan living as shopkeeper Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop (Jones), the town’s chief of police, and has suppressed his serial killing urges. Morgan may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his inner “Dark Passenger” inevitably beckons.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Dexter: New Blood averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 678,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Find out how Dexter: New Blood stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 9, 2021, Dexter: New Blood has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. However, this appears to be a mini-series so a renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Dexter: New Blood for season two? The ratings are very strong but it appears that this is a close-ended mini-series so, I’m not expecting a renewal. Still, if he survives this revival, I have no doubt we’ll see Dexter Morgan again someday. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dexter: New Blood cancellation or renewal news.



