Rugrats: Live-Action and CGI Feature Film Based on Nickelodeon Cartoon in the Works

A new version of Rugrats could be coming to the big screen. According to Deadline, a new live-action/CGI hybrid film is being developed and based on the long-running Nickelodeon cartoon series.

Jason Moore will direct the film, and Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell will co-write the script.

The series first premiered in 1991 and follows preschoolers Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Phil, and Lil as they grow and learn about each other and the sometimes confusing world around them.

Paramount+ revived the series for new episodes in 2021 and an All Grown Up sequel, featuring the child characters as adults, ran for five seasons. The latter series was recently removed from the streaming service.

Rugrats has become one of Nickelodeon’s most popular animated programs. There have been three animated movies since its debut more than 30 years ago, but this would be the first live-action production.

Additional details about the movie plans will be released later.

What do you think? Have you or someone in your family enjoyed Rugrats? Would you be interested in seeing a live-action feature film?