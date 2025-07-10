Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Ratings

After a year away, Bachelor in Paradise has returned to ABC. This year, the show is also featuring alumni from the two senior shows in the franchise. Will the older players be a welcome addition to Bachelor in Paradise? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season 11 and 2026-27? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette together in a tropical oasis in Costa Rica. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host, and Wells Adams returns as bartender. This time around, Hannah Brown joins in to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and to introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge. In the 10th season, the cast includes franchise alumni Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin, April Kirkwood, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Charles “CK” King, Dale Moss, Gary Levingston, Hakeem Moulton, Jack Lencioni, Jeremy Simon, Jessica “Jess” Edwards, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Kathy Swarts, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, Kyle Howard, Leslie Fhima, Lexi Young, Natascha Hardee, Ralph “RJ” Johnson, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, and Zoe McGrady.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.99 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 10, 2025, Bachelor in Paradise has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

