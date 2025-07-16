Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Destination X , Bachelor in Paradise, NCIS, WWE NXT, MLB All-Star Game

Published:

Destination X TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: NBC)

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 ratings — New episodes: Bachelor in Paradise, America’s Got Talent, and Destination X. Sports: WWE NXT and 2025 MLB All-Star Game.  Reruns: Will Trent, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney..

[su_panel background="#FCF3CF"]How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network[/su_panel]

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x