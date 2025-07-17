Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Four Renewal; CW Wants More of Canadian Drama Series

The story of Sullivan’s Crossing will continue. The Canadian drama has been picked up for a fourth season on The CW. The show’s third season of 10 episodes finished airing tonight.

A Canadian romantic drama series, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. Having finally confessed her love to Cal and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie decides to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father’s campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower-paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy, and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Sullivan’s Crossing averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 453,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 26% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership.

The network’s pickup announcement follows the previously confirmed fourth-season renewal by Bell Media’s CTV, Crave, and Fremantle. Season four will have 10 episodes and will begin airing in 2026 on The CW.

