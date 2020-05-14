Supernatual: Season 15; CW Hoping to Film Final Episodes for Fall 2020 Airing

What’s next for Supernatural? Recently, CW boss Mark Pedowitz spoke with Deadline about filming the TV show’s 15th and final season.

The long-running drama series follows the Winchester brothers — Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) — as they cross the lonely and mysterious back roads of the country in their 1967 Chevy Impala. Joined by their angel friend Castiel (Misha Collins), they hunt down the evil supernatural forces they encounter along the way.

According to Pedowitz, there are only two episodes left to film for Supernatural‘s final season and the network hopes to resume production as soon as possible:

We already have five episodes in the can of Supernatural, Jared and Jensen will go back as soon as they are able to to finish up the last two episodes and then Jared will go off to Walker. The two studios are in constant communication to make sure that this is a seamless handoff. Everybody, the studio, exec producers, Jared, Jensen and Misha all want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they are shooting will be done the way they want to do them. We’ll just wait it out. We’re very much attached to this.”

Pedowtiz estimates the final episodes of Supernatural will film in Vancouver in late summer/early fall and they will premiere on The The CW this autumn.

