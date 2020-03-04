Supernatural: Season 15; Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles Returning for Final Season

Supernatural is getting closer to its end, and the series will the return of the wives of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki before the series ends. Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles will appear in an upcoming episode of the series, per Entertainment Weekly.

“A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.”

The CW revealed the following about the episode:

Fans do not have long to wait for the return of Ruby. The episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” will air on March 23. Supernatural returns with new episodes on a new night, March 16.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these special guest stars return to Supernatural before the series ends?