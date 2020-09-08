Supernatural: The Special Item That Jensen Ackles Is Taking Home after the CW Series Wraps

Supernatural is getting ready to wrap production on its final episode, and Jensen Ackles is taking home something very special once the last cut is said. The actor is being given the Impala that is used in the series. Dean does seem to have a special relationship with the car. He even named it!

Ackles said the following about the special takeaway from The CW series:

“I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They’re going to let me drive home the Impala.”

As for Jared Padalecki, he also took some things home from his time on Supernatural, but he did not reveal what those items are. He said the following, per Digital Spy:

“I have a few trinkets here and there. But I’ll never admit to it. I have tons of s**t! I have a few trinkets that will stay with me forever that won’t be missed by the production. I was going to steal the Men of Letter’s bunker, but it wouldn’t fit in my car sadly. But I have a few trinkets here and there that I hope to hold dear forever and ever.”

The series returned to production last month after COVID-19 put a halt on things before filming could be completed on the final two episodes of the series. The last seven episodes of the series land on October 8 on The CW.

What do you think? Are you surprised Jensen Ackles is taking home this prized Supernatural item?