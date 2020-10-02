Supernatural: Season 15 Recap, New Episodes Info Released by CW

Supernatural fans are less than a week away from the return of the long-running series as it heads towards its finale. There are only seven episodes left of the series, and a new recap has been released, along with details about the next three episodes. The intallments will include a flashback episode taking fans back to the younger days of Sam and Dean, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

The CW revealed the following about the first three episodes out, including its October 8th return:

“Last Holiday”

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagen Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514). “Gimme Shelter”

MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1515). Original airdate 10/15/2020. “Drag Me Away (From You)”

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin (#1516).

Supernatural decided to pull new episodes of the show off the air shortly after the pandemic shut down production because the cast and crew were unable to finish some of the final episodes. The cast went back to work on the series in August and wrapped production last month.

