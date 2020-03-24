Menu

Supernatural: Season 15; Why You Won’t See Any New Episodes for “a While”

by Regina Avalos,

Supernatural TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Supernatural fans had more bad news. The series just started airing on Monday nights, as it heads toward its finale. With this being the final season, a production shutdown has fans worried already. Now, the series is being pulled off the air due to the shutdown. The next four episodes of the series have been filmed already, but they still need to go through post-production with sound effects, editing and more needing to be done still.

Andrew Webb posted about the unannounced hiatus on his Twitter on Monday. He shared the following:

Production was shut down on The CW series with two more episodes left to film. Fans have been worried that the shutdown will cause the series to end without a proper finale. Webb shared the following to ease fan concerns”

The next episode of Supernatural is titled Last Holiday:

“Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).”

What do you think? Are you upset the Supernatural is going off the air until production can resume?


Mary
Reader
Mary

I guess it’s because of the virus. That they are shutting down for a little while. but that’s okay stay safe and well

March 24, 2020 10:10 am
Tregonsee
Reader
Tregonsee

Been waiting 15 years. A few more months until the series finale won’t hurt.

March 24, 2020 9:50 am
