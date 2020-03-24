Supernatural: Season 15; Why You Won’t See Any New Episodes for “a While”

Supernatural fans had more bad news. The series just started airing on Monday nights, as it heads toward its finale. With this being the final season, a production shutdown has fans worried already. Now, the series is being pulled off the air due to the shutdown. The next four episodes of the series have been filmed already, but they still need to go through post-production with sound effects, editing and more needing to be done still.

Andrew Webb posted about the unannounced hiatus on his Twitter on Monday. He shared the following:

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way– to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Production was shut down on The CW series with two more episodes left to film. Fans have been worried that the shutdown will cause the series to end without a proper finale. Webb shared the following to ease fan concerns”

(And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of “if”, it’s a matter of “when.”) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

The next episode of Supernatural is titled Last Holiday:

“Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).”

What do you think? Are you upset the Supernatural is going off the air until production can resume?