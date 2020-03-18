Empire, Supernatural: Status of Ending TV Series’ Finales Up in the Air

Empire and Supernatural are both airing their final seasons on their respective networks, but production has halted for both shows with episodes left to film. This could cause a problem for both shows. The shows do not have another season to come back to and wrap things up.

Deadline revealed the following:

“The final stretch of episodes for both shows are already airing, so there is no option to postpone the final seasons. There is no possibility to add the episodes to next season because there is no next season. Even if the networks stagger existing episodes to wait for the finales to be made, they are expected to run out of originals before it would be safe to return to production on the last installments.”

The CW and FOX both have options. The networks could bring the shows back and close them out with television movie events. Another option would be for the series to return to production to film the episodes later this summer for airing over the summer.

Right now, it is not clear what will happen. When Supernatural halted production, the possibility that things could impact Jared Padalecki’s next project, Walker, is real.

What do you think? How should The CW and FOX handle the endings of Empire and Supernatural?