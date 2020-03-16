Last Man Standing, Superstore: Sitcom Season Finales May Not Be Filmed

Two more series may not film their season finales due to the halt of production because of concerns over the coronavirus. Last Man Standing was set to wrap filming on its current season on Tuesday, but that will now not happen. The cast and crew are willing to return once it is safe to do so to film the finale, per Deadline.

Superstore has also wrapped production ahead of filming its season finale. Production came to an end on Friday with the wrap of an episode. America Ferrera revealed that the series will not return to finale at this time.

The season five finale was meant to be Ferrera’s final episode of the NBC series. Per TV Line, Ferrera said the following in a post to her Instagram:

“Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season. We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot.”

Ferrera’s character may still get a proper good-bye on the series. It might just happen at the start of next season instead.

What do you think? Are you surprised Last Man Standing and Superstore are ending their seasons early?