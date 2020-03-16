High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Roman Banks and Olivia Rose Keegan Join Disney+ Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has added two more to its cast for season two. Roman Banks and Olivia Rose Keegan are joining the series. This is in addition to the casting of Derek Hough.

TV Line revealed that Banks will play a character named Howie, who is “hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red’s family’s pizza shop.” As for Keegan, she will play a character named Lily, who is “an energetic and adorable East High freshman whose sweetness masks her insecurity and highly competitive nature.”

The cast of the Disney+ series already features Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Joe Serafini and Kate Reinders. A return date for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has not been announced yet.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series? Are you happy about the new additions?