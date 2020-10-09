Vulture Watch

Are we still “all in this together?” Has the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie. The show follows a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original High School Musical movie was filmed. The characters count down from auditions to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships, and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide..



Telly’s Take

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has already been renewed for season two so there’s no need to worry that the show will be cancelled right now. High School muscial has been a very successful franchise for the House of Mouse so I suspect it will be renewed beyond year two as well. I’ll keep an eye out for breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cancellation or renewal news.



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Disney+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?