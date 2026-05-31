Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Baywatch: Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard Reprising Roles in FOX Sequel Series

by Regina Avalos,

Baywatch TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(NBC)

The Baywatch sequel series has two more cast members from the original back at the beach. According to Variety, Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard will appear in the FOX series. They join the returning David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak.

Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Livvy Dunne, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Noah Beck star in the series, which will follow Hobie Buchanan (Amell) as he is now the Captain of the same beach his father used to run in the original series.

Packard shared some photos of herself on set on her Instagram. Check those out here.

Baywatch will arrive in January 2027.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this sequel series on FOX?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x