The Faithful: FOX Unveils First Preview of Biblical Event Series Starring Minnie Driver

The Faithful is coming soon to FOX, and viewers are getting their first look at the event series. A first look video teasing the biblical series has been released.

Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, Natacha Karam, Tom Payne, Tom Mison, Alexa Davalos, Millie Brady, Blu Hunt, and more star in this series, which shows stories from the Book of Genesis.

FOX shared the following about the series:

“The highly anticipated biblical event series, The Faithful: Women of the Bible, debuts Sunday, March 22 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on FOX and will unfold as a three-week event with the finale culminating on Easter Sunday, April 5. The series, which was filmed on location in Rome and Matera, Italy, will air throughout the Easter and Passover holiday season on FOX and the next day on Hulu. This landmark drama series is based on the best-selling book of all time, the Bible, and showcases a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. Dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even surprising, The Faithful is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation, and finding faith. Episodes of The Faithful will be told through the lens of five of The Old Testament’s most legendary women: Sarah (Minnie Driver) and her servant Hagar (Natacha Karam), Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah (Millie Brady) and Rachel (Blu Hunt). The Faithful unfolds through the interwoven stories of five storied women whose lives were marked by quests for independence, deep-seeded desires and the desperate need for something far greater than they have ever known. Sarah, married to Abraham (Jeffrey Donovan) and desperate for a child, takes an impassioned and complicated step through Hagar that forever alters her family’s path before experiencing an unexpected miracle late in life. Rebekah, intent on securing her favored child’s destiny, intervenes in her sons’ lives, setting into motion a legacy of sibling rivalry and division. And once inseparable sisters, Leah and Rachel become rivals in love and motherhood, building a fractured but foundational family whose descendants will carry the weight of history. Through longing, sacrifice, and perseverance, these women leave an enduring imprint on a story much bigger than their own. Owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.”

The sneak peek for the series is below.

