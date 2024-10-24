Family Guy: Hulu Releases Premiere Date and First Look at New Holiday Special

Family Guy fans have a special treat coming to Hulu this holiday season. The streaming service has announced the premiere date of its new holiday special for the series and released new first-look photos.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Arif Zahir star in the special “Gift of the White Guy.” In it, Peter tries to recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Stewie will also change his attitude upon learning he’s on Santa’s “Naughty List.”

Fans can now see the Family Guy Halloween special on the streaming service. The holiday special will premiere on November 25th. Check out more photos from the special below.

Family Guy will return to FOX in early 2025.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Family Guy? Will you watch the holiday special on Hulu this November?