The Resident: Season Four; Conrad Ricamora (How To Get Away With Murder) Joins FOX Series

by Jessica Pena,

Conrad Ricamora joins The Resident TV show on FOX; (canceled or renewed?)

A new face is coming to The Resident. Deadline reports Conrad Ricamora will recur on season four of the FOX TV show.

The medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut.

On season four of The Resident, Ricamora will be playing “Dr. Jake Wong, a handsome gay plastic surgeon, and amateur singer-songwriter in his off hours. Jake used to be Dr. Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) stepson half a lifetime ago, but their relationship ended bitterly when Bell divorced his mother.”

FOX has not yet announced a premiere date for season four, but The Resident is set to return for the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Do you watch The Resident? Are you excited for season four?


Mannish is a star charles david haskell Connie

Mannish is a star
Reader
Mannish is a star

Please write more stories for mannish Dayal. He is more interesting than anyone.

October 15, 2020 7:11 pm
October 15, 2020 7:11 pm
charles david haskell
Reader
charles david haskell

I am happy that Conrad Ricamora will enjoy the Resident. Good luck to the 4 seasons.

October 15, 2020 7:10 pm
October 15, 2020 7:10 pm
Connie
Reader
Connie

Happy to hear Conrad Rickamora is joining The Resident! I really enjoyed him on HTGAWM! He’ll be a great addition to The Resident!

October 15, 2020 6:25 pm
October 15, 2020 6:25 pm
