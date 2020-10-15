The Resident: Season Four; Conrad Ricamora (How To Get Away With Murder) Joins FOX Series

A new face is coming to The Resident. Deadline reports Conrad Ricamora will recur on season four of the FOX TV show.

The medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut.

On season four of The Resident, Ricamora will be playing “Dr. Jake Wong, a handsome gay plastic surgeon, and amateur singer-songwriter in his off hours. Jake used to be Dr. Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) stepson half a lifetime ago, but their relationship ended bitterly when Bell divorced his mother.”

FOX has not yet announced a premiere date for season four, but The Resident is set to return for the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Do you watch The Resident? Are you excited for season four?