Network: FOX.

Episodes: 107 (hour).

Seasons: Six.

TV show dates: January 21, 2018 — January 17, 2023.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Merrin Dungey, Melina Kanakaredes, Moran Atias, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Glenn Morshower, Jane Leeves, Morris Chestnut, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Miles Fowler, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy.

From creators Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, The Resident TV show is a medical drama. The story follows Dr. Devon Pravesh (Dayal), a newly minted resident, as well as Senior Resident Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), and their colleagues at the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Although Chastain Park’s motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. Once Devon gets to see beyond the institution’s well-appointed façade, replete with a harpist in the lobby, he must face the truth about medicine and its delivery.

Although he is yet to complete his residency, Conrad is already beating his own path. As Devon’s supervisor, he insists on total obedience. Despite his rough-edged, take-no-prisoners approach, he cares and recognizes the same spark within Devon.

Conrad has no regard for Chief of Surgery Dr. Solomon Bell (Greenwood). He knows the old man abuses his position to cover for his many, sometimes lethal mistakes. Bell is also not above using Dr. Mina Okafor’s (Wilson) visa status over her head, to ensure he gets the credit for her hard work.

Then there’s nurse Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp). She and Conrad used to be involved, but these days, her dating profile specifies, “No doctors.” There’s still something between them, though, and she makes Conrad want to be a better doctor and a better man.

This medical procedural provides a behind-the-scenes look at the state of medical care, from the highs of ultra-precise, hi-tech robotic surgery to the lows of petty vanities and the craven quest for profit. Still, behind it all lies the everyday goal of saving lives.

Episode #107 — All Hands On Deck

Conrad is pulled away from celebrating Gigi’s 6th birthday when Sammie comes into Chastian with a 104-degree fever, and Kit must call in a favor for treatment. Meanwhile, a heart arrives for Governor Betz’s transplant surgery.

First aired: January 17, 2023.

