A FOX medical drama series, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the fourth season, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).





