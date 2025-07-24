Only Murders in the Building: Season Five Photo and Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu’s Killer Comedy

Only Murders in the Building has its return date. Season five of the Hulu comedy will return in September.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton star in the series, with a guest cast that includes Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and more.

Hulu revealed the following about season five:

“After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them – one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

The premiere date announcement from Hulu is below. The series returns on September 9th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)

